Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that he came to Georgia with a message of love and solidarity.
"We are determined to raise the Armenian-Georgian relations to an absolutely new level, to give new impetus to the friendship and brotherhood of our nations, "he said.
"Armenian-Georgian relations should be based on a new formula. Georgia and the Georgian people should be convinced that there is no threat, any provocation against the Georgian people in the actions of Armenia and the Armenian people," he said.
According to Pashinyan, Georgia's power is Armenia's power, Armenia's power and vice versa.
"We should stand by one another and strengthen nations, people, faith and trust in the common future." Pashinyan noted that one of his priorities is to stop migration from Armenia and start repatriation.