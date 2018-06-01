YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia on Friday passed a decision on carrying out the obligations toward resolving the housing problems of 44 families who were left homeless as a result of the devastating earthquake that had hit the northern parts of the country back in 1988, and who were recognized as beneficiaries in the program for solving housing issues in the rural areas of Lori Province.

Narek Sargsyan, Chairman of the State Urban Development Committee, presented this matter at the Cabinet meeting, and he noted that the problem of 500 such families is still unresolved in the country.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded that, “In actual fact, the concept of ‘[earthquake] disaster zone’ is not eliminated [yet] at us [Armenia].”

And the Minister of Agriculture, Artur Khachatryan, noted that several hundred houses that were destroyed in Gyumri were not taken into account in those calculations.