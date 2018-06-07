YEREVAN. – Armenian Government is dealing with the problem of gas and electricity tariffs, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

His remark came at the special session of the National Assembly, as he presented the program of the new government of the country.

“During the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, we highlighted the importance of Russian gas supplies to Armenia at a low price. But I said that for an Armenian citizen it is more important what prices he pays for gas. However, Armenian citizen does not feel that he receives cheap gas from Russia. There may be risks of ineffective management, up to corruption risks,” Pashinyan noted, adding that the same applies to electricity.

“I do not want to make premature statements, but I assure you that we are seriously engaged in these issues and we hope that we will produce concrete results,” Pashinyan concluded.