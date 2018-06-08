Joint scholastic examinations have gotten underway Friday in Armenia.
By the decision of the Minister of Education and Science, Arayik Harutyunyan, the schedule of these exams was changed. Accordingly, it was decided that the university entrance exams will kick off on June 8, instead of June 1, as was previously announced.
The previously announced days for the final exams for the graduating Grades 9 and 12 also were changed.
The minister had said these exams were rescheduled because the graduating schoolchildren had lost time during the nationwide movement in Armenia in April and May, and therefore they did not study well for the exams.