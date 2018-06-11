German prosecutors has opened a fraud investigation against the head of Volkswagen’s Audi division Rupert Stadler into the company’s emissions cheating, the Financial Times reported.

According to the source, Rupert Stadler and other Audi manager were named suspects.

Both are being investigated for fraud and falsifying public documents relating to sales of diesel cars in Europe, the source said referring to the German prosecutors’ statement.

Accordingly, Munich prosecutors’ investigation now extends to 20 people.

The US accused Volkswagen of installing defeat device software that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions. The US government ordered the concern to recall 482,000 cars of Volkswagen and Audi sold in the country from 2009 to 2015.

Volkswagen has agreed in April in principle to repurchase or fix cars sold by the German automaker that exceed pollution limits.