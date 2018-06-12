YEREVAN.- Armenian Defence Minister Davit Tonoyan received on Tuesday Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Armenia, Timur Urazyaev and Military Attaché of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia, Colonel Mukhtar Maikeyev.
Timur Urazyaev congratulated Davit Tonoyan on being appointed to this responsible position wishing him efficient work.
During the meeting, the Defence Minister stressed the importance of the Armenian-Kazakh allied the relation and assured that they will be further expanded and developed, realizing the great potential in a number of directions. The importance of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and other international organizations was also highlighted.