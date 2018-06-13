YEREVAN. – Charges have been brought against Grigor Barseghyan, former head of the Production and Technical Department, and Ashot Grigoryan, head of department at the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.

The charges were filed along the lines of the criminal case which the State Revenue Committee (SRC) is investigating into misuse in procurements and army-building at the MOD, from 2014 to 2017, SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Furthermore, the SRC has decided to temporarily suspend the official powers of Grigoryan.

Also, several former and serving senior officials of MOD, including ex-Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, have been called for questioning.

The investigation is still in progress.