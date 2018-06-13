YEREVAN.- Armenian Minister of Defense, Davit Tonoyan received on Wednesday Italian Ambassador to Armenia Vincenzo Del Monaco, Italian defence attache Alfonso Miro, Captain Curzio Pacifici, the press service of the Ministry of Defence reported.
Tonoyan congratulated Alfonso Miro and Curzio Pacifici on appointment, wishing them success in their work.
In turn, the Italian partners noted the importance of active cooperation with Armenia in the field of defense, joint peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, and also expressed readiness for further deepening of cooperation.