Armenia became member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan wrote on his Twitter ccount.
177 countries voted for Armenia. "Thank you for your support," Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.
One of the principal organs of the UN the ECOSOC is responsible for coordinating the economic, social, environmental and related work of the specialized agencies, funds and programmes, the functional commissions and the regional commissions of the United Nations.