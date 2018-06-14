Two lawmakers from Norway’s Progress Party, which is a part of the country’s government coalition, have nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize because of his efforts to secure the nuclear disarmament of North Korea, according to NRK, Norway’s state broadcasting company.
Earlier, the UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Boris Johnson, and South Korean President Moon Jae In also had stated that Trump deserved to become a Nobel laureate for his efforts to establish peace in the Korean peninsula.