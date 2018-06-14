Now there is no corruption in Armenia, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan tild RT, answering a question about the successes of the anti-corruption policy in the country.

"Of course, there can be some separate cases — the corruption remains of the corruption past. Unfortunately, this is not a guarantee for the future, but I think that this atmosphere, this process will allow us to guarantee the continuation of this situation, "he said.

Answering the question about the frequent situations in the CIS countries when old elites again came to power, Nikol Pashinyan noted that the guarantee for this is the will of the people.

"Because something has changed inside people, people's thinking. This is a very important factor that made it possible to do a revolution without any major collisions, without a drop of blood. The struggle took place inside every citizen. I think that the main result of our revolution is not a change of power, but a change of thinking. And it does not depend on the government, "he said.