The visit to Moscow was productive, and relations are developing with dynamism.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted the abovementioned at Friday’s Cabinet meeting of the government, as he commented on his two-day working trip to the Russian capital city.

“Today we can record that Armenian-Russian relations are developing dynamically and at a good pace,” the PM noted, “at a much better pace than it’s accepted to envisage in the Armenian—and not only Armenian—press.”

In Pashinyan’s words, there are no problems in Armenian-Russian relations. “It’s necessary to work so that the economic potential which we have is tapped in full,” he added.

Also, the Armenian PM informed that, based on the results of this visit, specific instructions will be given to the ministries.