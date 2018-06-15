The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was the first encounter, and it is premature to talk about further contacts, spokesperson for Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said.

“It is premature to talk about it, it was an absolutely first encounter. So, it is premature to talk about continuation,” Peskov said when asked whether one can expect a meeting in a tripartite or bilateral format.

During his live stream on Facebook, PM Nikol Pashinyan said Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced him to Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

“After the football match, the Russian president initiated a small meeting in the format of leaders of the CIS countries. The meeting was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. And the Russian president introduced us to each other. We just said hello, there was no other conversation or discussion between us,” Pashinyan said.