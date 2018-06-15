Russian Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova cut the journalist of Azerbaijani Trend agency down to size during the press conference on Friday.

Her remarks came in response to comment on the changes in the statement of Russian MFA Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department Artyom Kozhin over Karabakh issues.

According to Azerbaijani reporter, the words were allegedly replaced and this “distorted the meaning.”

Maria Zakharova, in her turn, noted, that Azerbaijani media repeatedly distorted the meaning of Russian officials’ statements.

“Only now you have such a pedantic approach,” Zakharova said adding: “You know how many times I've witnessed how the words of my colleagues and me were distorted and exactly in your [articles], and you are perfectly aware of it. But, I cannot remember such a pedantic approach before…Never.”

According to her, Russian Foreign Ministry holds briefings in order to give actual answers.

“I do not consider it right to ask provocative questions, especially on the situation when people of Armenia and Azerbaijan suffer as a result of it,” Zakharova said.

According to her, Russia “does its best to ensure that the Karabakh conflict is resolved.”

“First, we want two nations to settle this bloody issue, and secondly, we want to develop relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we want Armenia and Azerbaijan to develop relations with each other. And our objective and work is to bring the settlement closer, and not to distance it.”