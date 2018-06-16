France will take Aquarius ship with migrants, AFP reported.
“The French government will work together with the Spanish government to handle the arrival of the migrants,” Spain's deputy PM Carmen Calvo said in a statement.
According to the statement, France will accept migrants who express the wish to go there.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in his turn, said he appreciated the cooperation of French president Emmanuel Macron, and “believes this is the framework of cooperation that Europe should use to respond” to the immigration issue.