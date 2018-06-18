The mayor of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin), Armenia, Karen Grigoryan has resigned.
“I, Karen Grigoryan, submit my resignation by my will,” he wrote on Facebook.
On Sunday morning, Grigoryan had met with governor Gagik Mirijanyan of Armavir Province, whereupon he had announced that he will continue to serve as mayor.
But sometime thereafter, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated on livestream that Karen Grigoryan’s father, Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Chairman and National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan, was suspected not solely of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, but also of appropriating the goods which schoolchildren had sent for military servicemen as assistance.
Subsequently, the National Security Service disseminated a statement and footage to this effect.
As reported earlier, Manvel Grigoryan was arrested within the framework of the criminal case that was filed into the finding of illegal weapons and ammunition in his summer residence.