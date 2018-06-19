The US Senate on Monday approved the 2019 draft budget, including the imposition of sanctions against Turkey over the purchase of that Russian S400 air defense system, FT reported.
If Turkey purchases S400 air defense systems from Russia, the US president should impose sanctions with respect to any individual or legal entity that will be involved in such a major transaction.
According to the source, the US also approved to block the sales of F-35 fighter jet to Turkey.
The bill may undergo further changes in the reconciliation process and is not expected to become law until later in the summer, while the House of Representatives has passed its own version of the bill, and the two measures must be reconciled.