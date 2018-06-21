YEREVAN. – The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Mane Tandilyan, had written a letter of resignation, which I have not accepted.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the aforementioned at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.
“As a result of discussions in recent days, we have decided with Mrs. Tandilyan that we need to continue our joint work and we also need to work on the matter which gives rise to a heated debate—not only in the government, but also among the public,” Pashinyan stated.
He noted that this matter is the funded pension system.
“We will work with the minister of economic development to later make that system more acceptable, comprehensible and reliable,” the PM added. “We need to dispel all doubts [regarding that system] existing in society.”