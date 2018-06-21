Russia as the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair together with the United States and France and with the consent of Yerevan and Baku is working on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Asked by Azerbaijani reporter about possible implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, Lavrov said:

“Our colleague, the representative of the Moscow-Baku agency, is interested how I understand, the situation over the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. The matter is about the resolutions that were adopted during the period of hostilities. In many aspects, they provided, along with those steps that were being taken on the ground, including by our country, for the end of this bloody situation, and transferred it into the mainstream of political dialogue. With the consent of all the parties, the OSCE Minsk Group was established, within the framework of which they agreed to resolve all remaining issues, including the issue of the liberation of the territories and the political settlement, by determining the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh. We've all been engaged in this [process] ever since.

Russia, together with the United States and France, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, with the full consent of Baku and Yerevan, is working to fulfill the tasks that we are facing. In order to make this happen, a consensus is needed between the parties to the conflict. As soon as we move in this direction, I am sure that the settlement will not be far off.”