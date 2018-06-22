I’ve lived right in life; there could have been nothing else besides weapons.

Arakel Movsisyan, an ex-MP from the National Assembly faction of the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, on Friday told the above-said to RFE/RL Armenian Service, reflecting on his being detained Thursday evening by the National Security Service (NSS). He added that the NSS had questioned him about weapons.

And when asked whether all the weapons found in his house were lawfully-owned, Movsisyan responded as follows: “As far as I know, there is an article in accordance with the letter of the law that that if you voluntarily hand over [weapons]—especially [since] I’m a participant of the [Karabakh] war, there is no way that I would not have a weapon, and the weapons are clean (…)—then you are relieved of the accountability. Apart from the lawfully-owned weapons, I have voluntarily handed over what I have to the NSS.”

After a search Thursday evening at his house in Aygek village, Movsisyan was detained and taken to the NSS.

The law enforcement officers were looking for weapons and ammunition in his home.

But he was released on Friday morning.