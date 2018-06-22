Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said his party definitely wants to win elections, and they will work in this direction.

If the elections took place today, “our party would have won” he said in an interview with Mir24 television when asked about the early elections.

“However, this does not mean that in six months ‘our party will not be able to win. Of course, we will work on this, and we will try to preserve the trust that we have today. Our main goal was to create equal conditions for all political forces, because most political forces did not expect that this could happen in Armenia at all. We, of course, want to win elections, and we will work on this, but we just want to give time to other political parties so that they have the opportunity to prepare for the elections,” he added.