The euro is irreversible, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Rheinische Post on Saturday when asked if the currency will exist in 10 years.
“Yes, the euro is irreversible. It secures our common future in Europe,” Reuters reported quoting Scholz.
According to him, without a single currency, Europe would be less cohesive and less strong.
German Finance Minister praised the agreements on the reform of the eurozone, reached during the talks of Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on June 19.
‘With the Meseberg agreements we are further building the house of Europe. It contains a sealed roof that withstands future storms and rainy days. We have a new momentum in Europe and this is thanks to President Macron,” the Finance Minister concluded.