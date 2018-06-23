The resolution demanding withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria can undermine the outlined progress in the Transnistria settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The United Nations General Assembly has passed a draft resolution urging immediate and complete withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria, TASS reported.

The draft was passed by 64 nations voting for, 15 against, and 83 abstentions. The draft was initiated by Moldova, jointly with Georgia, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Ukraine, and Estonia.

Fifteen countries, among them Armenia, Belarus, Cuba, Iran, Nicaragua, Syria and Venezuela voted against.