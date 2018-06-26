NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 26.06.2018

Tamar Zandberg of the left-wing opposition Meretz party withdrew her bill on recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“Recognising the Armenian genocide is a matter of basic historical justice and morals, which the Jewish state should have been the first to recognise,” Zandberg tweeted.

Speaker of the Knesset, Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, who is one of the active supporters of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, proposed a compromise - a softened formulation of the proposed law in order to secure the support of the majority in the coalition. However, Zandberg refused to make concessions.

A Russian soldier has died in a road accident in Gyumri, Armenia, on Tuesday.

It was found out that a car—with 22-year-old Russian citizen Vladislav Kulakov behind its steering wheel—had crashed into a parked trailer, and the driver had died on the spot.

Kulakov was a junior sergeant serving at the Russian military base in Gyumri.

Former first deputy chief of the state security service Vachagan Ghazaryan has been detained on suspicion of illicit enrichment.

Ghazaryan was searched after he left one of the banks in Yerevan and showed in his brief case $120 thousand and 436 million drams. The investigators found $50,000 in his car. According to the investigators, unless Ghazaryan was detained, he intended to obtain cash amounting to $860 million from his account in Ardshinbank and $690 million from the account of his wife. Ghazaryan claims that he forgot to mention these funds in his declaration intended for the ethic commission.

Vice chairperson Arpine Hovhannisyan of the National Assembly of Armenia has spoken with co-chair of the US Congressional Armenian Caucus and member of the Congressional Caucus Tulsi Gabbard about the US-made Bell 412 helicopters which Azerbaijan has acquired, and Gabbard assured that she will look into this matter.

“My [American] colleague assured [me] that she will thoroughly investigate the matter, deal with it, and then provide additional information,” Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

Settlement of the Karabakh conflict can be achieved exclusively through peaceful negotiations within the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan tweeted on Tuesday.

His comment came after Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev said “there is no military or strategic object which the Azerbaijani army will not be able to destroy.”

Armenian minister believes that war mongering and saber rattling are irrelevant, deplorable if not preposterous. “Inconsistency of language for internal consumption and at negotiations doesn’t work. Need a more responsible and sensible negotiating party across the table,” he added.