Former Armenia official shows over $120 thousands in brief case when being detained
Former Armenia official shows over $120 thousands in brief case when being detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s National Security Service revealed the amount that was found at the moment when former deputy chief of state security service Vachagan Ghazaryan was detained.

During the personal search of when leaving Yunibank, Ghazaryan showed in his brief case $120 thousand and 436 million drams. Ghazaryan said he obtained cash in order to return to it the owner, but refused to name him. The investigators found $50,000 in his car.

According to the investigators, unless Ghazaryan was detained, he intended to obtain cash amounting to $860 million from his account in Ardshinbank and $690 million from the account of his wife Ruzana Beglaryan. Ghazaryan claims that he forgot to mention these funds in his declaration for ethic commission.

Ghazaryan has been detained on suspicion of illicit enrichment.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
