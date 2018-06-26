News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 26
USD
482.23
EUR
561.7
RUB
7.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.23
EUR
561.7
RUB
7.66
Show news feed
Israel parliamentary vote over Armenian genocide cancelled
Israel parliamentary vote over Armenian genocide cancelled
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Tamar Zandberg of the left-wing opposition Meretz party withdrew her bill on recognition of the Armenian Genocide, AFP reported. 

“Despite the promises and delays and despite the Turkish elections being behind us, the government and coalition are refusing to recognise the Armenian genocide. I am therefore forced to cancel the vote. Recognising the Armenian genocide is a matter of basic historical justice and morals, which the Jewish state should have been the first to recognise,” Zandberg tweeted.

Speaker of the Knesset, Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, who is one of the active supporters of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, proposed a compromise - a softened formulation of the proposed law in order to secure the support of the majority in the coalition. However, Zandberg refused to make concessions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
First ever Armenian Genocide motion debated in Australia’s parliament
The Motion accurately reflects and accepts as a historical fact the Armenian Genocide...
 Armenian Heritage Park in downtown Boston has its secrets
It is devoted to the victims of Armenian Genocide…
 Knesset postpones Armenian Genocide debate
The plenum debate will take place on June 26…
 Poland MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Also, they toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute…
 Vartan Gregorian: Aurora initiative internationalized Armenia
Gregorian said he is regularly gratified for how much reputation Aurora built internationally …
 Samantha Power: There is no excuse for not recognizing the Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)
Turkey granted access to the base for the fight against ISIS...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news