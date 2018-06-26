Israel parliamentary vote over Armenian genocide cancelled

Tamar Zandberg of the left-wing opposition Meretz party withdrew her bill on recognition of the Armenian Genocide, AFP reported.

“Despite the promises and delays and despite the Turkish elections being behind us, the government and coalition are refusing to recognise the Armenian genocide. I am therefore forced to cancel the vote. Recognising the Armenian genocide is a matter of basic historical justice and morals, which the Jewish state should have been the first to recognise,” Zandberg tweeted.

Speaker of the Knesset, Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, who is one of the active supporters of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, proposed a compromise - a softened formulation of the proposed law in order to secure the support of the majority in the coalition. However, Zandberg refused to make concessions.