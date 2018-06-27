Armenia-EU agreement ratification should be accelerated

The urgent resolution on the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement’s ratification by the parliaments of the EU member countries was adopted at the plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA).

The resolution was initiated by the chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan—who also heads the NA delegation to the Euronest PA, and was introduced by the Armenian delegation.

“(…) ratification of the agreement, as one more reaffirmation of the Republic of Armenia’s commitment to more strategic and ambitious relations with EU, calls for the national parliaments of the EU member states to ratify the agreement without unnecessary delays,” Ashotyan wrote, in particular, on Facebook.

The resolution underscores the Armenia-EU agreement’s ratification before the European Parliament elections in 2019.