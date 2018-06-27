News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 27
USD
482.23
EUR
561.7
RUB
7.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.23
EUR
561.7
RUB
7.66
Show news feed
Armenia-EU agreement ratification should be accelerated
Armenia-EU agreement ratification should be accelerated
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The urgent resolution on the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement’s ratification by the parliaments of the EU member countries was adopted at the plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA).

The resolution was initiated by the chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan—who also heads the NA delegation to the Euronest PA, and was introduced by the Armenian delegation. 

“(…) ratification of the agreement, as one more reaffirmation of the Republic of Armenia’s commitment to more strategic and ambitious relations with EU, calls for the national parliaments of the EU member states to ratify the agreement without unnecessary delays,” Ashotyan wrote, in particular, on Facebook.

The resolution underscores the Armenia-EU agreement’s ratification before the European Parliament elections in 2019.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MP: No conflict in South Caucasus can have military solution
Armen Ashotyan addressed at the plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly…
 EU ready to work with new Turkey president and parliament
“In general, Turkey would benefit from urgently addressing key shortcomings regarding the rule of law...
 EU official: Armenia is ready for further steps in human rights
Dorodnova said they were happy that the new Armenian government is more open and it underscores public engagement…
 Armenia FM: We are ready to assume greater engagement with EU
Mnatsakanyan addressed at the 10th Eastern Partnership Informal Ministerial Dialogue, in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk…
 EU not interested in making money on visa issuances
The EU's goal is to ensure the rapid issuance of visas…
 EU leaders to extend Russian sanctions
The meeting will take place in Brussels on June 28-29…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news