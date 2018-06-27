UAE envoy to Armenia: UAE is interested in peace in Middle East

The United Arab Emirates is interested in ensuring stability in the Middle East region, said on Wednesday the UAE ambassador Jassim Mohamed Al Qasem.

The Ambassador listed various periods in the history of the region and the role of the UAE in resolving crisis situations.

The UAE ambassador to Armenia highlighted the threats that arose after the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, and the so-called Arab spring.

According to him, the radical organizations as ISIS and Al-Qaeda that appeared after the Arab Spring, which are allegedly based on Islam, have nothing to do with the religion, as Islam preaches respect, tolerance and love for people.

The UAE, like other countries in the region, continues to contribute to the fight against them, the envoy concluded.