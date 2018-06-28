News
Armenia delegation: PACE penalizes 14 ex-MPs for corruption
Armenia delegation: PACE penalizes 14 ex-MPs for corruption
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the independent investigative body, which was established by the Assembly, had presented its report on the corruption processes at PACE.

National Assembly of Armenia Vice Chairperson Arpine Hovhannisyan, who heads Armenia’s delegation to PACE, informed about the aforesaid on Facebook.

“[And] during the PACE summer session, the Assembly’s Committee on Rules of Procedure [ Immunities and Institutional Affairs] continued its work on the disclosures of the [aforementioned] corruption report,” she added. “In particular, the committee imposed sanctions on the MPs who were mentioned in the report—[but] separating present and former MPs.

“The cases of 14 former MPs (…) were reviewed.

“[And] the committee imposed the following sanctions: deprivation from the title of honorary member, [and] permanent deprivation from the right to enter the Council of Europe and the Parliamentary Assembly.”
