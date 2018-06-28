Armenia PM: Small and medium-sized businesses need considerable assistance

Small and medium-sized businesses need considerable assistance, and the government has considerable things to do here.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforesaid at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia. He noted this during the debates on the bill with respect to making additions to the Law on Trade and Services.

In his words, this proposed law should be viewed within the framework of assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

“We, of course, are working earnestly in that direction,” Pashinyan said, in particular. “[And] we have come to the conclusion that it’s better to ‘measure’ seven [times], [but] to ‘cut’ [only] once, here.”