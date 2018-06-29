US Democrats slam Trump for upcoming Putin meeting

The opposition Democratic party on Thursday criticized US President Donald Trump for his planned summit meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to Business Standard.

“For Trump to ‘reward’ Putin with a one-on-one meeting while Russia actively continues to interfere with our elections and undermine the integrity of the transatlantic alliance, proves his priorities are out of whack,” Senate Minority Leader, Senator Chuck Schumer said.

That President Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki next month makes a mockery of history, House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer said.

“It was in Helsinki in 1975 that 35 nations, including the former Soviet Union, agreed to respect human rights and basic freedoms of their people,” he said. “Today, President Putin has turned Russia once more into an autocratic state, where the human rights of its people, particularly for LGBT people and for the press, have been severely curtailed.”