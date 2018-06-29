Armenia army chief: Holding military parades and carrying out military tasks are different actions

Azerbaijan’s armament and its attempts to pull the Armenian side into an arms race cause concern not only for Armenia, but also for the entire international community because it jeopardizes the stability of the entire region.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, told the above-said to Armenpress news agency.

“It would be naïve to think that the Defense Ministry of Armenia is acquiring information about the armaments of the Azerbaijani military arsenal from the military parades organized by Baku,” he said. “Naturally, we are aware of what weapons the adversary has, which types of armaments it stresses the most, what it is trying to acquire, etc. Certainly, Azerbaijan’s armament and the attempt to pull us into this race cause concern; moreover, not only for us, but also the entire international community, since it jeopardizes the stability of the entire region; moreover, in the case of the current Azerbaijani leadership, which is known for its bellicose rhetoric.”

Also, Davtyan assured that the Armed Forces of Armenia have the sufficient means for the effective implementation of their tasks.

“Moreover, we are launching practical steps to gain qualitative advantage in terms of armaments; also through boosting the development of our own military industry; our society will periodically have the chance to become convinced in this,” he added. “The noted issue is under the attention and daily supervision of the military and political leadership of the [Armenian] state.

“Holding a military parade and carrying out a military task are different actions; and the most vivid proof of that are the ‘lavish’ military parades, which are held in Baku for more than two decades, and the operative and strategic defeats—simultaneous to that.”