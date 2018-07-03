Ministry: Armenian trucks stuck at Russia-Georgia border due to technical error

YEREVAN. – The Armenian trucks are struck at Upper Lars checkpoint due to new system introduced at the checkpoint, spokesperson for Armenian Transport Minister Anahit Arakelyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

New system implies booking a place in a queue. The representatives of the ministry of transport are holding talks with the Russian and Georgian colleagues. Arakelyan could not name the precise number of vehicles stuck on the border.

Earlier media reports suggested that around 1,500 trucks loaded with agricultural products are on the border between Russia and Georgia.