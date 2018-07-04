News
Wednesday
July 04
News
Search to be declared for Armenia 2nd President?
Search to be declared for Armenia 2nd President?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia has sent to second President Robert Kocharyan a writ along the lines of the ongoing criminal case into the events that had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.

SIS Chief Sasun Khachatryan told about the aforementioned to reporters, before Wednesday’s Cabinet session of the government. 

To note, during the said events, Kocharyan was serving as President.

Khachatryan noted that Robert Kocharyan was summoned for questioning as a witness.

But the SIS chief did not respond to the query on the chances of declaring a search for Kocharyan. “I can’t disclose the succession of our actions,” he added, “It’s an investigative tactic.”

When asked whether several other former officials—who were serving at the time—also were called for questioning, Sasun Khachatryan responded as follows, in particular: “All those persons who can report any information on the March 1 case will be summoned.”

The SIS had issued a statement informing that the Armenian Armed Forces also had been involved in the aforesaid events in 2008, and that the declaration of martial law during those events was unlawful.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
