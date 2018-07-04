News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Mills: Armenia has to meet criteria and standards of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (PHOTOS)
Mills: Armenia has to meet criteria and standards of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


YEREVAN. – Armenia has to meet criteria and standards of the Millennium Challenge Corporation in the areas of fighting corruption, political liberty and media freedom, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told reporters.

Asked whether Armenia has to expect the assistance, Ambassador said he does not have any news on the Millennium Challenge.

“By working with the new government, we will encourage them in making some changes that will help Armenia meet the criteria, so that when next year the Millennium Challenge Corporation will be decided on the compacts, Armenia could be among them,” he assured.

Mills emphasized that the Armenian people want to see these changes because it is good for Armenia, not for the Millennium Challenge Corporation only.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US Ambassador confident that more investments will come to Armenia
“U.S. business is interested in some sectors that the Armenian government is focused on…
 Armenia President congratulates Ambassador Mills on US Independence Day anniversary
Armen Sarkissian paid a visit to the American diplomat’s residence…
 Armenia PM: We highly appreciate valuable assistance by US
Pashinyan congratulated Trump on Independence Day anniversary…
 Ambassador: US ready for cooperation with Armenia (PHOTO)
Pashinyan visited the US Embassy in connection with the U.S. Independence Day...
 Armenia PM visits US embassy (PHOTOS)
On the 242nd anniversary of Independence Day…
 Armen Sarkissian, Mike Pompeo meet in Washington
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news