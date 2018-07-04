Mills: Armenia has to meet criteria and standards of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Armenia has to meet criteria and standards of the Millennium Challenge Corporation in the areas of fighting corruption, political liberty and media freedom, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told reporters.
Asked whether Armenia has to expect the assistance, Ambassador said he does not have any news on the Millennium Challenge.
“By working with the new government, we will encourage them in making some changes that will help Armenia meet the criteria, so that when next year the Millennium Challenge Corporation will be decided on the compacts, Armenia could be among them,” he assured.
Mills emphasized that the Armenian people want to see these changes because it is good for Armenia, not for the Millennium Challenge Corporation only.