Armenia may get Millennium Challenge Corporation assistance, says US congresswoman

US Congress members and executive authorities are holding talks on providing considerable assistance to Armenia by the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the US, Congresswoman Jackie Kanchelian Speier told the Voice of America Armenian Service.
In her words, even though this is a complicated process, she is cautiously optimistic about it. As per Speier, the source of her optimism is the new Armenia, the Armenian citizen who came out—by way of a peaceful revolution—of the shadow of the authoritarian and corrupt Soviet legacy.
The congresswoman noted that the US is interested in Armenia’s prosperity.
In the coming weeks, Congresswoman Jackie Kanchelian Speier plans to bring another group of US congress members to Armenia in order to present Armenia to them, and to personally get acquainted with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.