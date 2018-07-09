News
Rouhani invites Pashinyan to visit Iran
Rouhani invites Pashinyan to visit Iran
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Iran’s energy minister Reza Ardakanian, the PM’s Office reported.

During the meeting PM Pashinyan attached importance to the further development of the Armenian-Iranian relations and expressed hope that the two sides will manage to fully utilize the existing great potential in the bilateral ties with the joint efforts.

“Armenia is ready for a close cooperation with friendly Iran. We attach importance to the dialogue with all our partners that is based on mutual interests and are convinced that the Armenian-Iranian relations will continue developing based on this principle”, the PM said, highlighting the need to take steps to increase commercial volumes.

In his turn the Iranian minister conveyed to the PM the message of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and invitation to visit Iran. He considered the cooperation within free economic zones and attraction of investments as prospective in terms of strengthening the business ties.

The sides also touched upon the process of ongoing joint programs between the two countries in the energy field and the opportunities to implement new initiatives. The officials attached importance to expanding the cooperation in different sectors and discussed issues relating to the upcoming session of the inter-governmental commission.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of regional affairs, as well as issues of bilateral interest. 
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
