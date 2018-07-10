ECHR starts consideration of 25 complaints from Azerbaijan

The European Court of Human Rights began the consideration of 25 complaints fled by Azerbaijani citizens’, contact.az reported.
According to the source, plaintiffs submit complain about violations of the right to a fair trial, the right to property, worthy treatment.
The European Court of Human Rights started considering the complaints of 22 internally displaced persons.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani authorities evicted them from the buildings and refused to pay compensation. All complaints contain a request to recognize violations and oblige the Azerbaijani government to pay compensation.
The European Court sent questions to the Azerbaijani government to respond within three months.