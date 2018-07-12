News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 13
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Show news feed
Trump says Iran will seek fresh deal
Trump says Iran will seek fresh deal
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran’s economic troubles were going to force it to seek a security deal with Washington following his withdrawal from a nuclear pact, Reuters reported.

Speaking to a news conference at a NATO leaders summit in Brussels, Trump said Iran was treating the U.S. with ‘so much more respect’ following the move and he expected Tehran to reach out for a fresh deal.

“I know they’re having a lot of problems and their economy is collapsing. But I will tell you this: at a certain point they’re going to call me they’re going to say ‘Let’s make a deal’. They’re feeling a lot of pain right now.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news