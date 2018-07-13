2 key suspects released in Hrant Dink case

Two key suspects in case regarding the murder of former Agos weekly newspaper Editor-in-Chief Hrant Dink were released.
The Samsun Public Security Branch Office Director of the time Yakup Kurtaran and a former officer from the Intelligence Office of Trabzon Security Directorate Özkan Mumcu have been released from prison, Bianet reported.
The next court hearing will take place in September.
The commander and head of intelligence office of Trabzon gendarmerie were aware of the planned murder, but did nothing to prevent it.