Armenian PM: Would be useful if NATO sends strong message to Azerbaijan
Armenian PM: Would be useful if NATO sends strong message to Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

It would be very useful if NATO sends strong message to Azerbaijan that any attempt to solve the Karabakh conflict using force will meet strong reaction from the international community, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Euronews  at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Asked whether NATO can help Armenia over the Karabakh conflict, Pashinyan emphasized that the conflict should be resolved only through a peaceful way.

“Unfortunately from first days of becoming Armenian Prime minister I see that Azerbaijan is increasing its aggressiveness towards Armenia. I thank that now we see the situation changing because this aggressive policy is not only against Armenia, I think it's also against democracy because now Armenia is a really democratic country.

And I think that Azerbaijan has a fear that its own people will be inspired from the Armenian processes to initiate in Azerbaijan democratic changes,” he said.
