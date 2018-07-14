Putin, Erdogan discuss joint steps in Syria

The Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed international issues in a phone conversation, focusing on joint steps in Syria, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
"Pressing regional and international issues have been discussed. Particular attention was paid to joint steps aimed at solving the crisis in Syria on the basis of corresponding resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the agreements reached within the Astana format," the statement says. "[They] agreed to stay in contact."