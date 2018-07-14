News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 15
USD
481.17
EUR
559.84
RUB
7.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.17
EUR
559.84
RUB
7.73
Show news feed
Putin, Erdogan discuss joint steps in Syria
Putin, Erdogan discuss joint steps in Syria
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed international issues in a phone conversation, focusing on joint steps in Syria, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"Pressing regional and international issues have been discussed. Particular attention was paid to joint steps aimed at solving the crisis in Syria on the basis of corresponding resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the agreements reached within the Astana format," the statement says. "[They] agreed to stay in contact."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news