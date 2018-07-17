Schumer wants hearings over Trump's private meeting with Putin

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Republican colleagues to join in "demanding testimony" from President Donald Trump's national security team present during the Helsinki summit earlier this week, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, "immediately," CNN reported.
Schumer said the American people need more information on anything Trump promised Russian President Vladimir Putin, following a press conference Monday where Trump appeared to downplay the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered with the last US presidential election and that Trump said Putin was "extremely strong and powerful" in his denial of responsibility.