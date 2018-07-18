Bolivia president considers Trump enemy of humanity, planet Earth

The President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, has called US President Donald Trump the “enemy of humanity,” reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“US President Donald Trump is the enemy of these times,” Morales said at the Sao Paulo Forum in Cuba. “The enemy of humanity, planet Earth.”
He added that the anti-imperialist ideas which Fidel Castro, the late leader of Cuba, was preaching, were now contemporary more than ever.
At the same forum, President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela announced about the “imperialism’s aggression” against his country and Nicaragua.