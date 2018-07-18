Mattarrella: Italy will support the Karabakh settlement within its OSCE chairmanship

Italy's chairmanship in the OSCE will be useful for Azerbaijan, said Italian President Sergio Mattarella after the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

According to him, Italy will support the Karabakh confict settlement within the framework of its OSCE chairmanship, Azerbaijani media reported.

“Instead of changing the format of negotiations on this issue, we want new ways of negotiations that can ensure security in the region, are found. Because, we think this conflict should be resolved not by military by political means. This settlement will be lasting and in line with international law,” the Italian leader said.