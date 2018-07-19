News
New chapter needs to be opened in Armenian-American relations
New chapter needs to be opened in Armenian-American relations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Everything was very smooth in the past, but a new chapter needs to be opened in Armenian-American relations.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan stated about the aforesaid during his talk, in Washington, D.C., with the heads of the Armenia Friendship Group at the US Congress, reported the Voice of America Armenian Service. Also, Mirzoyan urged the congress members to help out so that the US assistance to Armenia is increased.

Within the framework of his visit to the US capital city, the first deputy PM of Armenia on Wednesday held talks at the Department of State, and he met with several US senators, congress members, as well as heads of human rights organizations.

Mirzoyan noted that Armenia planned to continue its cooperation with the US and NATO, but he stressed that Yerevan was guided by Armenia’s interests.

Congressmen Frank Pallone, David Valadao and David Trott, for their part, asked about Armenia’s relations with the European Union, Yerevan’s position on the Karabakh peace process, and the ongoing fight against corruption in Armenia. In support of the latter, Congressman Trott proposed to adopt a special congressional declaration. And Congressmen Pallone highlighted that what occurred recently in Armenia can serve as an example for its neighboring countries.

Also, these American lawmakers were interested in the history of Armenia’s “velvet revolution.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
