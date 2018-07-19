News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Show news feed
Artur Vanetsyan: It isn’t our fault former Armenian Defense Minister isn’t in country
Artur Vanetsyan: It isn’t our fault former Armenian Defense Minister isn’t in country
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The law enforcers and the NSC are not to blame for the fact that former Defense Minister Mikael Harutyunyan is not in the country, Armenian National Security Service head Artur Vanetsyan told reporters on Thursday.

Mikael Harutyunyan was summoned as a defendant to the Armenian Special Investigation Service over March 1 tragic events.

"Any person who has not yet been charged within the criminal case has freedom of movement,” Vanetsyan said.

The second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan and CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov were also summoned for questioning within March 1 cases.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yuri Khachaturov invited to be interrogated over March 1 tragic events
Yuri Khachaturov was invited as a witness…
Armenia’s ex-defense minister arrested
A search has been declared for Mikayel Harutyunyan...
 Armenia's ex-defense minister questioned within March 1 criminal case
H refused to comment on including Michael Harutyunyan as a defendant in case...
New finding in 1 March 2008 case, search is declared for ex-defense minister
A criminal case is filed against Mikayel Harutyunyan…
 Armenia attorney general: We have great expectations for solving 1 March 2008 case
We [now] have a situation [in the country] when the expectation of assistance by the people has grown…
 Armenia premier: 1 March 2008 case shall be solved
On that day, eight demonstrators and two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes in capital city Yerevan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news