Artur Vanetsyan: It isn’t our fault former Armenian Defense Minister isn’t in country

The law enforcers and the NSC are not to blame for the fact that former Defense Minister Mikael Harutyunyan is not in the country, Armenian National Security Service head Artur Vanetsyan told reporters on Thursday.

Mikael Harutyunyan was summoned as a defendant to the Armenian Special Investigation Service over March 1 tragic events.

"Any person who has not yet been charged within the criminal case has freedom of movement,” Vanetsyan said.

The second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan and CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov were also summoned for questioning within March 1 cases.