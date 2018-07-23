Armenia Investigative Committee new chief: No constraint in calling former officials for questioning

There is no constraint in connection with calling former officials, or their relatives, for questioning.
Hayk Grigoryan, new head of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.
“There is no constraint, regardless of the position [of the person],” Grigoryan said. “We will carry out our functions within the framework of the powers vested in the law. There is no constraint; on the contrary, we have no right to make this public confidence vulnerable.”
To note, National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan, Special Investigation Service Chief Sasun Khachatryan, and Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan also have repeatedly told reporters that they had no constraints with respect to former and serving Armenian officials, and that everyone was equal before the law.