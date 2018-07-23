News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 23
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Show news feed
Armenia Investigative Committee new chief: No constraint in calling former officials for questioning
Armenia Investigative Committee new chief: No constraint in calling former officials for questioning
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

There is no constraint in connection with calling former officials, or their relatives, for questioning.

Hayk Grigoryan, new head of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.

“There is no constraint, regardless of the position [of the person],” Grigoryan said. “We will carry out our functions within the framework of the powers vested in the law. There is no constraint; on the contrary, we have no right to make this public confidence vulnerable.”

To note, National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan, Special Investigation Service Chief Sasun Khachatryan, and Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan also have repeatedly told reporters that they had no constraints with respect to former and serving Armenian officials, and that everyone was equal before the law.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news