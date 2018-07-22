Syria, South Ossetia establish diplomatic relations

Foreign Ministers Walid Muallem and Dmitrii Medoev of Syria and South Ossetia, respectively, have signed an agreement in Damascus, and with respect to the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

According to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), during their talk, the FMs discussed the development of bilateral relations in several domains.

Muallem noted about the signing of a number of bilateral agreements within the framework of the interests of the two countries.

On behalf of the South Ossetian leadership, Medoev, for his part, thanked Damascus for its position on the recognition of South Ossetia, and informed about Tskhinvali’s intention to develop relations in several spheres.

But the US condemned this decision by Syrian authorities, and announced that South Ossetia and Abkhazia remain part of Georgia.

Subsequently, Tbilisi started the process of breaking diplomatic relations with Damascus.