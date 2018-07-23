More than 5000 participants from 35 countries: Sevan Startup Summit 2018 kicks off

Sevan Startup Summit has reached the international level. The event, which kicked off on July 22, gathered startups and specialists from 35 countries of the world in the tent camp on the shores of Lake Sevan. Last year the organizers rejoiced that Armenian startups and investors were interested in their event and expressed a desire to participate in it, the director of the Seaside Startup Summit, Vahagn Rapyan noted. (PHOTOS)
In a conversation with the Armenian News -NEWS.am correspondent Vahagn Rapyan said that about 800 participants of the summit live in the tent camp this year, but several hundreds of visitors, mentors, lecturers and investors come to them during the day, so there are at least 1500 people in the camp during the day.
"According to our calculations, more than 5,000 people will attend the summit this year," Rapyan said.
There are a lot of Armenian startups at the summit this year: there are also guys working on a project that should encourage people to read more paper books and young girls whose project can make life easier for parents of children with autism and teenagers who collect robots and many, many others. There are also a lot of participants not only from Iran, Georgia, Russia and Belarus, but also from far more distant countries such as India, Canada and Australia.
By the way, the next event within the framework of the Seaside Startup Summit will be held in Australia, in 2019, said producer, co-founder of the summit Arthur Janibekyan.
The summit has a great future, Arthur Janibekyan is sure: this year there are already more than 1000 IT specialists, and their number will grow from year to year, and the geography of the summit will expand.
This year, the overall prize fund of the summit has not changed: there have been allocated about $ 50,000 for 13 contests and big-betting. But there is an interesting innovation: the summit fund is ready to invest $ 100,000 in 2 or 3 promising start-ups that need financing.